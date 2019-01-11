'Mahagathbandhan' to waive farm loans if brought to power, says Ajit Singh

Mathura (UP), Jan 11 (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Ajit Singh said Friday that the loan of farmers would be waived if "Mahagathbhandhan" comes to power."Not only loan of the farmers would be waived but some other drastic steps would also be taken to improve the economic condition of the farmers," Singh said at a press conference here. Singh favoured that Rs 5,000 per acre be transferred to the bank account of farmers prior to sowing and said the difference of market rate and the minimum support price should also be paid in the similar manner when the yield comes to market. The RLD leader latched onto a "report" according to which the income of farmers has decreased during the last four years. He also voiced concern over the "misuse" of the anti-defection law. "Something should be done to check misuse of the anti-defection law," he said, when asked if he was in favour of some changes in the law, through the private member's bill in Parliament, to counter its abuse. Singh cited example of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana ,where legislators not only had left the party but held ministerial berths, but were not acted upon under the anti-defection law. On the removal of Alok Verma as CBI director, after the apex court reinstated him with limited powers, Singh alleged that the sovereignty of all the independent institutions is being eroded in the Modi government. Singh said he was in favour of reducing the income limit for providing 10 per cent reservation to the poor in the general category in government jobs and educational institutions. He said under the existing income limit of Rs 8 lakh, 85 per cent people would be eligible for the quota, "making mockery of the legislation as a real poor person cannot compete with them". On the contentious issue of construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, Singh said, "It may be built anywhere in Ayodhya but not at the disputed site, since the matter is pending in the apex court." He said, the temple may be constructed anywhere in Ayodhya and if the judgment comes in favour of the disputed site, the same may be shifted there, using modern technology. The BJP, he alleged, is not interested in the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya. Instead, the BJP rakes up the issue to garner votes, he alleged. On allotment of two Lok Sabha seats to the RLD in "Mahagathabandhan" for the upcoming elections, Singh said the alliance is at the "teething stage" and BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra himself has clarified that no decision between the SP and the BSP has been taken about adjustment of seats. He parried away questions related to seat distribution in his party, including candidature for Mathura seat, and ruled out forming an alliance with the BJP. PTI CORR CK