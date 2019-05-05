'Mahamilawati' people have used power to multiply wealth: PM

Bhadohi (UP), May 5 (PTI) Firing a fresh salvo at the opposition alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday said unlike the BJP, the 'mahamilawati' (grand adulteration) people have treated power as a means to multiply wealth. Addressing an election rally here, Modi said the mahamilawati people, referring to the Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Sal alliance, have always indulged in scams and encouraged corruption while for the BJP, power is a medium to serve the people.The prime minister said that when the opposition parties were in power, they "gave the ambulance scam and NRHM scam to the people of Uttar Pradesh".On the other hand, when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) got an opportunity to serve the people, "we gave them welfare schemes like Ayushman Bharat and opened Jan Aushadhi stores".Modi also accused the opposition parties of discriminating in the supply of electricity on the basis of religion, while the ruling BJP has made all efforts to provide 24-hour power supply to the people of the state."When they get power, they even discriminate in giving houses to the poor keeping their votebanks in mind, while we follow the mantra of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," he said."When they get power, they commit coal scam, but when we get an opportunity to serve the people, we give free Ujjwala gas connection to the poor households," he added. Modi also highlighted that his government had done away with interviews for group C and D posts to end corruption while the opposition parties have indulged in recruitment scams and cheating the youth. "The law and order situation deteriorates when they (opposition) are in power but when we are in charge, the criminals get their bails cancelled and search for safe havens," he said. "Because of your chowkidaar, several of their plans have failed. Hence they are agitated and are hatching conspiracies against me. But I have your blessings, these 'mahamilawati' cannot do any damage," he said as the crowd erupted into a thunderous applause. PTI NAV SMI RHL