Maharashtra budget session curtailed

/RMumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) The budget session of the Maharashtra Legislature has been curtailed in view of tensions between India and Pakistan, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.The session will conclude on Thursday instead of March 2, as scheduled earlier, to ease pressure on police in Mumbai, Fadnavis said in the Assembly.Fadnavis discussed the issue at an all-party meeting in the morning.State Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar on Wednesday presented an interim budget for 2019-20 having an estimated revenue deficit of Rs 19,784 crore and provision of special fund for farm loan waiver.The vote-on-account, which has budgetary provisions for four months of the next financial year (from April to July this year), was passed by the Assembly on Thursday without any debate. PTI MR VT GVS