Maharashtra farmer dies after accidentally falling from Delhi building

(Eds: Updates) New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) A 52-year-old farmer from Maharashtra, who had participated in a two-day kisan rally in Delhi against the agrarian distress in the country, died early Saturday after accidentally falling from a building in central Delhi, police said.Kiran Santapa, a resident of Kolhapur district, was found lying on the floor at Ambedkar Bhawan in Paharganj area around 3.15 am, a senior police officer said.Santapa was rushed to Lady Harding hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. He had come along with his fellow-villagers to participate in the farmers' rally and was staying in room no. 29 on the third floor of Ambedkar Bhawan, the officer said.He said the victim had accidentally fallen from the third floor corridor on Friday night.Police said they do not suspect any foul play and the body would be taken to his home town after legal formalities.Thousands of farmers from across the country had gathered in Delhi on Thursday and on Friday, they marched through streets chanting slogans in support of their demands such as debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, which claims to be an umbrella body of 207 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers, claimed the two-day rally was one of the largest congregation of farmers in Delhi.It claimed farmers from 24 states had joined the protest. PTI AMP BUN ABHABH