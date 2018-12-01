Maharashtra farmer dies after accidentally falling from Delhi building

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) A farmer from Maharashtra, who had participated in a two-day kisan rally in Delhi against the agrarian distress in the country, died early Saturday after accidentally falling from a building in central Delhi, police said.The accident happened in Paharganj area, they said.Police said they do not suspect any foul play.However, an investigation is underway and more details are awaited.Thousands of farmers from across the country had gathered in Delhi on Thursday and on Friday, they marched through streets chanting slogans in support of their demands such as debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce.The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee, which claims to be an umbrella body of 207 organisations of farmers and agricultural workers, claimed the two-day rally was one of the largest congregation of farmers in Delhi.It claimed that farmers from 24 states had joined the protest. PTI AMP BUN ABHABH