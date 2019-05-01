Maharashtra Naxal attack: Rahul condoles killing of 15 security personnel

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday expressed his deepest condolences with the families of those killed in the Naxal attack in Maharashtra.At least 16 persons, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district Wednesday, police said.The blast followed Naxals torching 25 vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor earlier in the day."I am saddened to hear about the attack on security personnel inGadchiroli district in Maharashtra," Gandhi said on Twitter. "I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives," he said.Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also paid homage to those killed the attack."In this hour of grief, me and the Congress party stand with the families of the martyrs. The whole country is against the violence perpertrated by Maoists. We will defeat this violent ideology together," she tweeted. PTI ASK RCJ