Maharashtra says has no dues towards private power producers

New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co Ltd Wednesday said it has no outstanding towards private power generators and dues reflecting on a government portal are "unilaterally" uploaded by private without validation from distribution companies. Responding to reports of 12 power generating companies belonging to firms such as GMR and Adani Group and public sector generators like NTPC having about Rs 41,730 crore outstanding from state distribution companies (discoms), it said, "the figures posted by generators on this website may be misleading". It said the report was based on the data available on PRAAPTI port of the government of India. "On this website, power generators are allowed to upload the payment dues against distribution companies unilaterally without validation from Discoms," it said in a statement. Discoms, it said, are not given any login facility on the website and "power generators are uploading the due amount on this website including the disputed amounts under litigation". PRAAPTI or Payment Ratification and Analysis in Power procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators is a web portal launched by Union Ministry of Power. It showed Maharashtra having outstanding of Rs 4,739 crore and takes 591 days to clear its dues. "As on today, MSEDCL does not have any outstanding of thermal independent power products (IPPs) including Adani Power Maharashtra Ltd (APML) and NTPC," the statement said. PTI ANZMKJ