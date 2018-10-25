Maharashtra's Farmers now Gain Knowledge, Savings and Connect With Dealers via DestaGlobal's Siddhi app

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, October 25, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- 80% of farmers rely on technology to make better input purchase decisions- 86% of farmers use Siddhi app to improve their knowledge base- Network of 2,50,000 farmers leveragedAgritech startup DestaGlobal today announced the results of their farmer survey conducted across the state of Maharashtra. The survey was conducted across offline, online and telephonic interactions by DestaGlobal, and reached out to over 2,50,000 farmers that the firm has built a network of, across the state.Of the farmers surveyed, 80% said they preferred the use of mobile apps and technology to procure input material for their farms, while 86% mentioned that they were using the Siddhi app to get discounts. 15% was the average discount received by farmers via the use of technology, vis--vis brick and mortar outlets, in the year 2018.Speaking on behalf of DestaGlobal, CEO Siddhartha Choudhary said, "Behaviourally, the farmer community has always relied on market visit to grow their dealer network and business. The dealers, on the other hand, are stationed at their shop and rely on store walk-ins to build network. Therefore, the existing approach has its limitations in terms of reach. We have used the farmers' and dealers' mobile phone to change this paradigm. Now, the farmers are armed with information before they go-to-market." He also added, "We believe that we can help the farmer community save USD 2 billion dollars per annum via the use of technology and that, is just the beginning."DestaGlobal has worked towards ensuring that the right product is available to farmers at the right time and at the right price, while helping to ensure that brands such as Tata Agrico, Tata Rallis, KisanKraft, Mahindra, VST and Monsanto get direct visibility into the needs and requirements of Indian farmers. As part of their outreach, they are connected to over 2,50,000 farmers across Maharashtra, and intend to expand to Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu over the coming year.About DestaGlobal DestaGlobal was started in 2010 as a social impact organisation with the objective of working on the agri input distribution space and making a wide portfolio of products available to the farmers at the right price point. Tech became the focus of the organization in 2015. DestaMart, the e-commerce portal was launched to bring together agri-manufacturers and dealers. This was followed by the agri-info portal for farmers, DestaTalk. Initial response on these platforms helped DestaGlobal reach out to over 2.5 lakh farmers and approximately 6,000 dealers across Maharashtra and around 130 agri input manufacturers. The firm recently extended the tech platform to farmers by launching an app and a web dashboard for dealers. This connected system also gives insights to manufacturers, and helps them communicate and promote better to the dealers and farmers. Source: DestaGlobal PWRPWR