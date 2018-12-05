Mahatma Gandhi revolutionised revolution: Former diplomat

New Delhi, Dec 5 (PTI) Mahatma Gandhi, one the "greatest revolutionaries" the world has ever seen, "revolutionised revolution" to convert its ethos from one triggered by "hatred and violence" to one based on "love", according to former diplomat PA Nazareth . He was speaking at the launch of his new book "Gandhi: The Soul Force Warrior" at the India International Centre on Tuesday evening. The former Director General of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) said that Gandhi changed the notion that hatred and violence were necessary ingredients to start a revolution. "The previous century, which was the most blood-stained of all centuries in history, was the century of revolutions. Then all types of revolutions -- fascist, communism, maoism -- were triggered with hate, and accompanied with the worst type of violence. "In this very moment, came a man who wanted to revolutionise revolution. Gandhi made revolution something that could endure and put humanity on a higher level in the ascent of man. That is the greatness of Gandhi," the author said. Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra, who was present at the book launch, congratulated the author for writing the book and help spread Gandhi's message, something he said he was afraid was getting "lost" in the present times. "Gandhiji's teachings, his message of compassion, brotherhood, non-violence, in my perception, from where I have been in last 10 years, are sadly all lost. "They have been vitiated, disintegrated and you can see much of the disorder and turmoil in the world all over, particularly in several parts of our own country," he said.Vohra also helped in the translation of Nazareth's earlier book 'Gandhi's Outstanding Leadership', both in Dogri and Kashmiri. The book has been published in 12 Indian languages, along with 23 foreign languages since its release in 2006. Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan, Mahatama Gandhi's grand-daughter Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee, former Attorney-General Soli Sorabjee, jurist Fali S Nariman were among other eminent personalities who attended the event. PTI MG TRSTRS