Mahatma Gandhi's time in national capital subject of Delhi's tableau for Republic Day parade

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) The Delhi government will showcase Mahatma Gandhi's time in the national capital in its tableau in the Republic Day parade this year.According to an official, the father of the nation had spent 720 days in Delhi, including the last 144 days of his life at Birla House here.Delhi's entry for the Republic Day parade has been accepted by the Centre."The government will showcase (Mahatma) Gandhi's time in Delhi in tableau in the Republic Day parade," the official said.The tourism department, which is responsible for the Delhi's tableau, said that Mahatma Gandhi had stayed in Delhi for 720 days between 1915 and 1948.He had inaugurated Tibbia College in 1921. He had also worked extensively for the upliftment of residents of Valmiki Basti and stayed there from 1946 to 1947. PTI BUN SLBNSD