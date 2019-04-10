MAHE Breaks into Top 10 of NIRF India Rankings 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Manipal, Karnataka, India(NewsVoir)Manipal Academy of Higher Education, one of the three Institutions of Excellence in the country, broke into the top ten of National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2019 which was released by President Ramnath Kovind at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on Monday. MAHE improved three places from the 2018 rankings for Indian educational institutes. The rankings are done by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development. When the 2018 rankings were announced, MAHE had moved up seven notches to the 11th position and the Vice Chancellor, Dr. H Vinod Bhat had said, it is my belief that in the coming years we will do even better and see MAHE in the top 10 in NIRFs 2019 rankings. True to his words, MAHE has made the mark, and Dr. Bhat remarked, I have no doubt we will continue to do better with every passing year. We are working in that direction and am confident of improving our position in the rankings. In the overall ranking too, MAHE has improved two places from 18 to 16. The NIRF ranking framework follows an approach which outlines a methodology to rank institutions across the country. The parameters broadly cover Teaching, Learning and Resources, Research and Professional Practices, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach and Inclusivity, and Perception. It is a remarkable achievement for the University declared as Institution of Eminence last year. In the rankings for institutions, Kasturba Medical College, Manipal was ranked seventh in India and the Medical College at Mangaluru retained its 16th rank in the country. Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences continues to be the seventh best and Manipal Institute of Technology is ranked 43. Image: Dr. Christopher Sudhakar, Director Quality MAHE along with Mr. R Subrahmanyam, MHRD secretary and Dr. Mallikarjuna Rao, Principal, Manipal College of Pharmaceutical Sciences PWRPWR