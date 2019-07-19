MAHE takes Giant Leap in the World Reputation Rankings, is 3rd Best in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Manipal, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Manipal took a giant leap in the World Reputation Rankings announced by Times Higher Education on Thursday. From 704 last year, MAHE figures at 419 overall this year. The remarkable improvement has placed MAHE third behind IISc Bengaluru and IIT Madras and top among the private institutions in India. The 2019 Rankings are based on a survey carried out between November 2018 and February 2019, which received a total of 11,554 responses from 135 countries. The reputation table ranks institutions for their reputation in research and teaching. Accordingly, MAHE is Ranked 414 in Teaching and 458 in Research. Commenting on the brilliant progress made by the University, Vice Chancellor Dr. H. Vinod Bhat said, MAHEs entry into the Times Higher Educations list of top 500 Universities of the world by Reputation is the culmination of the efforts of the last five years. All my faculty, staff and students are to be congratulated for this stellar performance. I expect to see an even better outcome in 2020. MAHE has done well in all the rankings this year. In NIRF, the University broke into the top 10 and in Quacquarelli Symonds World University Ranking 2020 Manipal figured in the 701-750 band which also placed MAHE top among the private universities in India About MAHEManipal Academy of Higher Education is synonymous with excellence in higher education. Over 28,000 students from 57 different nations live, learn and play in the sprawling University town, nestled on a plateau in Karnatakas Udupi district. It also has nearly 2500 faculty and almost 10000 other support and service staff, who cater to the various professional institutions in health sciences, engineering, management, communication and humanities which dot the Wi-Fi-enabled campus. MAHE has off-campuses in Mangalore and Bangalore, and off-shore campuses in Dubai (UAE) and Melaka (Malaysia). The Mangalore campus offers medical, dental, and nursing programs. The Bangalore Campus offers programs in Regenerative Medicine. The Dubai campus offers programs in engineering, management and architecture, and the Melaka campus offers programs in medicine and dentistry. Every institute has world class facilities and pedagogy, which are constantly reviewed and upgraded to reflect the latest trends and developments in higher education. Image: Manipal Edu Building PWRPWR