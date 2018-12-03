Mahendra Singhi elected new President of Cement Manufacturers Association

New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Cement Manufacturers Association (CMA) has elected Dalmia Cement (Bharat) group CEO Mahendra Singhi as its new President. Singhi takes over from the outgoing President Shailendra Chouksey, CMA said in a statement. "India is on the cusp of great growth and infrastructure development. The Indian cement industry is at a significant moment of its history and I look forward to leading the association towards a sustainable global future," Singhi said. Singhi has earlier served as President of Rajasthan Manufacturers Association. He has also led Shree Cement before joining the Dalmia Bharat group. PTI KRH RVK ANU