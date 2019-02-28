Mahershala Ali to feature in sci-fi movie 'Sovereign'

Los Angeles, Feb 28 (PTI) Mahershala Ali is set to star in sci-fi movie "Sovereign".The announcement comes days after the actor bagged his career's second Oscar in Best Supporting Actor category for racial drama "Green Book".According to Deadline, the film will be directed by Marc Munden but details about the plot are being kept under wraps.eOne along with 21 Laps Entertainment's Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Dan Cohen are producing the movie."A Quiet Place" scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods are penning the screenplay."We have long loved this project and have been patiently waiting until we found the right leading actor, which we no doubt have found in the incredibly talented Mahershala Ali," said Nick Meyer, eOne's President of Film, in a release. Levy, Levine and Cohen of "Stranger Things" fame said the coming together of Munden and Ali is a "dream pairing"."Marc Munden has been an exceptional collaborator in shaping this singular story into one that jumps off the page and with the phenomenally talented Mahershala Ali at the heart of this film, we feel we now have the dream creative partners to tell a story that audiences won't forget," the trio said.One of Ali's last release was another sci-fi "Alita: Battle Angel". He also voice starred in the Academy Award-winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse". PTI RDSRDS