Mahesh Sharma files nomination from Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida (UP), Mar 22 (PTI) Union minister and BJP leader Mahesh Sharma on Friday filed his nomination from Gautam Buddh Nagar for the Lok Sabha polls. Sharma, 59, is the sitting MP from the constituency and will take on Congress' Arvind Kumar Singh and SP-BSP's joint candidate Satveer Nagar.Singh and Nagar also filed their nominations before the district magistrate and returning officer for the poll, B N Singh at the collectorate office in Surajpur on Friday.The Congress had last week announced the name of Singh, who fought for the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Aligarh on a BSP ticket. Nagar will be putting up a tough fight against heavyweight Sharma, relying on the support of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) in Gautam Buddh Nagar, which has witnessed an addition of over five lakh new voters this time.Before filing the nomination, Sharma visited a Shiva temple here where he performed prayers with his family."I have filed my nomination from Gautam Buddh Nagar as the BJP candidate. I will make all efforts to fulfil the expectations of the regional people and the party from me," he said in a tweet in Hindi.In 2014, Narendra Bhati of the Samajwadi Party stood second to Sharma, while BSP's Satish Kumar was a distant third.Spread across five assembly constituencies of Noida, Jewar, Dadri, Sikandrabad and Khurja, the Gautam Buddh Nagar parliamentary seat has over 22 lakh registered voters who will be casting their votes on April 11.Sikandrabad and Khurja geographically fall in adjoining Bulandshahr district.