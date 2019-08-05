Mahesh Verma appointed VC of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University

New Delhi, Aug 5 (PTI) Professor Mahesh Verma was appointed the Vice Chancellor of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University. Verma is an eminent academician, researcher, administrator and was serving as the Director-Principal of Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences. The notification was released by the Secretary, Higher Education, Delhi government. The appointment will be for five years effective from the date he takes office. Verma is a recipient of Padma Shree and his academic contribution has been recognised globally. PTI SLB SLB SMNSMN