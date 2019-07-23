Mahila police station constable attempts suicide after scuffle with husband in Rajasthan

Kota, Jul 23 (PTI) A 22-year-old constable posted at the Mahila Police Station in Baran district attempted suicide by consuming a toilet cleaner after she was allegedly harassed and beaten up by her inebriated husband over dowry demands, police said on Tuesday.Sheela Sahariya was rushed to the district government hospital after she drank the poisonous substance late Monday night. She is currently undergoing treatment and her condition is stated to be out of danger, they said. A case was lodged against the husband, Sanjay Sahariya, on the basis of the statement given by the victim to the magistrate, police said.In her statement, the constable alleged that her husband, a liquor addict and unemployed, has been harassing and torturing her for dowry ever since they got married, Assistant Sub-Inspector at Mahila police station Bhanwar Singh said.The accused was charged under sections 498(A), 306, 504 and 323 of the IPC. Her husband would beat her regularly after consuming liquor, the ASI said, quoting the statement. Lady Constable Sheela Sahariya had joined Rajasthan Police in 2016. She got married around six years ago. PTI CORR IJT