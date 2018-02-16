Mahindra Agri Solutions, MACP in pact for agri advisory

Mumbai, Feb 16 (PTI) Mahindra Agri Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra, has signed an agreement with Maharashtra Agriculture Competitiveness Project (MACP) to disseminate agri advisory and market information among the farming community.

The MACP project, a Maharashtra government initiative, is being conducted under the aegis of the World Bank aiming to increase productivity, profitability and market access for the farming community in the state, a release issued here said.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), real-time agri advisory and market information will be disseminated among farmers in Maharashtra through Mahindra Agris digital medium ? MyAgriGuru (MAG) App with the support of MACP.

"The primary objective of this MoU would beto educate farmers by delivering information on agri commodities and the market," said Ashok Sharma, president ? agriculture sector, MD and CEO, Mahindra Agri Solutions.

MACP project director Sushil Khodwekar feels the MoU will assist farmer producer companies on crop advisory, weather forecasting, market information, price forecasting among others.

"MACP has also established an in-house centre for price forecasting of select agriculture commodities. This report will be disseminated through the MyAgriGuru App to all the farmer producer companies empowering them to make better decisions," he said. PTI SM SS BEN