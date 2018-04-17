Mahindra & Mahindra joins Rs 1-trillion m-cap club

(Eds: Updating with closing stock price)

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd today entered the coveted Rs 1 trillion market capitalisation club after the stock settled with gains of over 1 per cent.

Stock of the company today opened on a bullish note at Rs 815, then gained further ground and touched its all time high level of Rs 819.10, up 2.23 per cent over its previous closing price.

At the end of todays trading session, the stock was quoted at Rs 809.60, up 1.05 per cent. Following the uptrend, the market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 1,00,648.87 crore.

A similar movement was seen on the NSE, where the stock opened at Rs 816, then jumped 2.16 per cent to Rs 818.80 and settled for the day at Rs 810, higher by 1.07 per cent.

Following the jump in its m-cap, M&M has joined the ranks of Ultra Tech Cement, Power Grid Corporation and IndusInd Bank. PTI DRR SBT