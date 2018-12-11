Mahindra appoints Manoj Chugh as President for group public affairs

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Tuesday said it has appointed Manoj Chugh as President - group public affairs and member of the company's group executive board with effect from January 1, 2019. Chugh takes over this new role from S Ramkrishna who has retired from the company, M&M said in a statement. "With the growing scale and complexity of the Mahindra Group, proactive engagement with the government at both the national and state levels is a critical success factor for our businesses both in India and abroad," M&M Group President (HR and Corporate Services) and CEO (After-Market Sector) Rajeev Dubey said. Given his vast experience with new-age digital technologies, Chugh will add a valuable new dimension to company's government relations at a time when digital India is a priority, he added. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, Chugh currently leads Tech Mahindras enterprise business, which spans 70 plus global markets. PTI MSS SHW ANSANS