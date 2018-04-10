Mahindra Bolero crosses 10 lakh cumulative sales milestone

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) today said its SUV Bolero has crossed 10 lakh cumulative sales milestone, almost 18 years since the launch of the model.

The company had introduced Bolero in August 2000.

"Bolero has regained its position in the top 10 passenger vehicles in India, which is a validation of the confidence consumers, in semi urban and rural India, have reposed on the brand," M&M Chief of Sales & Marketing, Automotive Division, Veejay Ram Nakra, said in a statement.

Further the launch of the Bolero Power+ has helped the brand to grow steadily, in spite of several new launches in the UV space, he added. PTI MSS MKJ