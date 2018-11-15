Mahindra Electric Mobility opens Rs 100-cr manufacturing hub in Bengaluru

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) Mahindra Electric Mobility Thursday opened its electric technology manufacturing hub set up with an investment of Rs 100 crore in Bengaluru. The company said, with the new facility, it's manufacturing capacity will increase to 25,000 units per annum. Branded under the umbrella of +ME technologies, the facility will manufacture battery packs, power electronics and motor assembly which are integral part of an electric power train, the company said in a statement. "The plant uses global standards of manufacturing processes and will increase the manufacturing of Mahindra Electric to 25,000 units per annum," it said, adding that the facility would create additional direct employment of around 200 people. Mahindra and Mahindra Managing Director and Chairman of Mahindra Electric Pawan Goenka said, "The manufacturing hub is the next step by Mahindra in the electric technology space to increase local value addition and bring affordable electric vehicle (EV) technology to redefine mobility in India." The firm has also launched its first lithium ion electric three-wheeler range Treo and Treo Yaari with starting price of Rs 1.36 lakh ex-showroom Bengaluru. Goenka said the Treo range is the first Li-ion 3-wheeler auto developed in India. The Treo range uses Mahindra Electrics home grown powertrain and Lithium ion battery. The variants include Treo electric auto and Treo Yaari electric rickshaw, both available in hard top weather proof variants, the company said. Mahindra Electric CEO Mahesh Babu said the company is aiming to bring about a "monumental change in the way India moves by enabling more EV products on the road through our +ME technology solutions". The company has now invested in technologies that are core to EVs and have set up manufacturing of battery packs, motors, power electronics in the new facility at Bengaluru. "The government of Karnataka has been extremely supportive of this initiative," he added. PTI RKL ANS