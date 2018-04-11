Mahindra group ties up with Japanese firm for amphibious

aircraft By Vijay Karthik Chennai, Apr 11(PTI) Mahindra Defence Systems, part of the Mahindra Group today inked a pact with ShinMaywa Industries, Japan, for manufacturing and assembling of amphibious aircraft ShinMaywa US-2 in India. Mahindra Group (aerospace and defence) President S P Shukla formally exchanged documents with director of ShinMaywa Industries, Yasuo Kawanishi during the DefExpo at Thiruvadanthai near here. "The partnership between two companies, familiar with aviation business is positive especially for MRO (maintenance, repair and overhaul) and maintenance services in the Indian defence space", Shukla said. Mahindra Defence Systems is committed to absorb the technology for the large amphibious aircraft in India, he said. The MoU envisages both the companies to build up a strategic partnership, Kawanishi said. "This is a versatile aircraft ideally suited for Indian conditions. The US-2 with its unmatched capability is considered to be extremely useful for strengthening the safety and security of long range fleet support and off-shore assets," he said. The ShinMayway US-2 is a unique aircraft and the only in-service open sea-capable amphibian aircraft with state-of the-art equipment suitable for rough sea operations. It has been deployed by Japanese Maritime Self-defence forces across their remote islands for exclusive economic zones protection, search and rescue operations, he added. DefExpo, in its 10th edition, is being organised by the Ministry of Defence and scheduled to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here tomorrow. PTI VIJ NVG ROH