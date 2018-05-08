Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Q4 net up 21 pc at Rs 38.55 cr

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Mahindra Group firm Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd (MHRIL) today reported a 21.15 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 38.55 crore for the quarter ended March of 2017-18.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 31.82 crore for the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, MHRIL said in a BSE filing.

Standalone total income of the company stood at Rs 305.99 crore for the quarter under consideration as against Rs 308.93 crore for the same period a year ago.

For the financial year ended March this year, the company posted a net profit of Rs 134.35 crore. It was Rs 130.65 crore for the year ago period.

Standalone total income of the company was at Rs 1,094.19 crore for the fiscal year 2017-18 as against Rs 1,090.30 crore for the previous fiscal year.

"Our focus on enhancing member delight and repertoire of resorts has helped us improve our resort occupancies and resort revenues," MHRIL MD and CEO Kavinder Singh said.

Cost management actions along with improvement in operational metrices has helped improve PBT margin to 19 per cent, he added.

"Our continued focus on new member additions with higher down payments, lower tenure EMIs along with higher collections has improved our cash balance to Rs 469 crore (up by Rs 205 crore), Singh said.

In a separate filing, MHRIL said, its board has recommended dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of Rs 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2018.

Shares of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India Ltd today closed at Rs 317 per scrip on BSE, up 2.69 per cent from their previous close. PTI AKT SBT SBT