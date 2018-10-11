Mahindra inks pact with Castrol for supply of engine lubricants

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Thursday said it has inked a pact with lubricant manufacturing firm Castrol India.Under the aegis of the agreement, Mahindra will endorse a range of Castrol products which include aftermarket engine oils and transmission fluids for Mahindra tractors. "We look forward to partnering with Castrol and benefitting from their strong reputation, high quality products and widespread distribution network pan India through its over 1 lakh strong retail outlets," M&M President & Chief Purchase Officer, Powerol & Spares Business Hemant Sikka said. Castrol India Managing Director Omer Dormen said both the organisations share similar values thriving on world-class technology, innovation and sustainability for the future. Based on formulation exclusively developed by Mahindra for use in their tractors, specifically for engine and wet-brake applications, Castrol will supply these products through its wide distribution network. PTI MSS SHW ANU