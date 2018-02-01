Mahindra Jan volume up 32%; tractor sales jump 18%

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Homegrown automaker Mahindra & Mahindra said its January sales rose 32 per cent in volume in January over the same month last year, at 52,048 units.

The volume growth was led by the medium and heavy commercial vehicles segment which grew 70 per cent at 1,049 units, the company said.

Passenger vehicles volumes (which includes UVs, cars and vans) grew at a much slower pace of 17 per cent at 23,686 units in the reporting month.

Domestic sales stood at 49,432, up 33 per cent, while exports rose 15 per cent at 2,616 units.

Rajan Wadhera, president, automotive sector at M&M said the company began the new year on a healthy note with 32 per cent. Growth in the MHCV segment lends credence to the positive momentum in the economy.

"We believe this momentum will continue in our Q4 numbers. The upcoming Auto Expo will allow Mahindra to display a slew of exciting products and mobility solutions," he said.

Meanwhile, its tractor volume rose 18 per cent to 20,647 units, led by a 40 per cent rise in domestic growth.

Domestic sales rose to 20,647 units, taking the total volume to 21,875 units, as against 15,909 units for the same period last year. Exports stood at 1,228 units, up 8 per cent.

Rajesh Jejurikar, president of the farm equipment sector at Mahindra said, "we believe increased focus towards agriculture and rural infrastructure in the budget, coupled with good progress in Rabi sowing and improved MSP, will lead to positive sentiments and drive demand in the coming months."