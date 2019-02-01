Mahindra January sales up 7 pc at 55,722 units

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Homegrown auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Friday reported 7 per cent increase in total vehicle sales at 55,722 units in January 2019.The company had sold 52,063 units in January 2018, M&M said in a statement.Domestic sales were up six per cent at 52,500 units last month from 49,432 units a year ago, it added.Passenger vehicle sales during the month were at 23,872 units as against 23,686 units in January 2018.Commercial vehicle sales were up 8 per cent at 22,625 units from 21,002 units in January 2018.M&M President, Automotive Sector Rajan Wadhera said the first month of the new calendar year continued to be on an overall growth path. "There is buoyancy in rural growth, commodity costs are levelling, fuel prices are coming down and we see improvement in forex movement, which in turn will drive positive customer sentiment," he added. M&M said its exports last month were at 3,222 units compared to 2,631 units in the year-ago period, a growth of 22 per cent. PTI MSS MSS ANUANU