Mahindra launches eight-seater Marazzo variant

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Monday said it has unveiled a new variant of its recently launched multi-purpose vehicle Marazzo with an eight-seat option. The new version will cost Rs 8,000 more than the M8 seven-seater version, which is tagged at Rs 13.9 lakh (ex-showroom). "The inclusion of the eight-seater option on the top-end M8 variant will further widen the Marazzos appeal," M&M Chief of Sales and Marketing - Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said. The new variant comes with various features like a seven-inch touch screen infotainment system, reverse parking camera with dynamic guidelines and 17-inch alloy wheels. The Marazzo has been engineered in collaboration with the Mahindra North American Technical Centre and Mahindra Research Valley (Chennai). It is co-designed by the Mahindra Design Studio and Italian design house Pininfarina.