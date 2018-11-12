Mahindra launches new Scorpio variant priced at Rs 13.99 lakh

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra announced Monday launch of a new variant of its popular SUV Scorpio priced at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).The 'feature-packed' S9 will be available pan India across Mahindra dealerships with immediate effect, the company said in a statement.The new variant will be powered by the mHAWK engine with 140 bhp and is equipped with features such as fully automatic temperature control, 15 cm touchscreen infotainment with GPS navigation in ten languages and panic brake indication, among others.M&M Chief of Sales and Marketing - Automotive Division, Veejay Ram Nakra said, "The new Scorpio S9 offers a great feature package at an attractive price point making it a compelling buy for customers looking for a true-blue SUV..." PTI RKL RKL BALBAL