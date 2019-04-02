Mahindra Lifespace CFO resigns

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Mahindra group's realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers said Tuesday its chief financial officer (CFO) Jayant Manmadkar has resigned from the company."Jayant Manmadkar, the Chief Financial Officer and Key Managerial Personnel of the Company has submitted his resignation from the service of the company effective April 30, 2019, to pursue professional opportunities outside the real estate sector," the company said in a regulatory filing. PTI MJH MJH MRMR