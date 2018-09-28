Mahindra Lifespace's board okays appointment of Sangeeta Prasad as MD & CEO

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Realty firm Mahindra Lifespace Developers Friday said its board has approved the appointment of Sangeeta Prasad as MD and CEO of the company.Prasad's appointment is effective from October 2018, consequent to the resignation of Anita Arjundas as MD. Sangeeta joined Mahindra Lifespaces in 2008 as COO of a subsidiary company -- Mahindra World City Developers Ltd. In 2013, she was promoted as CEO of the integrated cities and industrial clusters business. Prasad has made a substantial contribution to the growth of the Mahindra World Cities at Chennai and Jaipur as also to the development of industrial clusters under the "Origins by Mahindra World City" brand at Ahmedabad and Chennai, taking the total area under development/ management to over 5000 acres. In addition, she has handled the residential operations of Mahindra Lifespaces at Mahindra World City, Chennai and at Hyderabad ensuring the effective launch and delivery of over 3000 homes.Sangeeta has over 26 years of work experience, which includes 16 years at Tata Steel. She is a Bachelor of Engineering from Jadavpur University and has done her post graduate Diploma in Management from IIM, Lucknow. The company has also appointed recently Arvind Subramanian as CEO - Happinest, the affordable housing business. He is a Bachelor of Technology from IIT, Chennai and has done his post graduate diploma in management from IIM, Ahmedabad. Established in 1994, Mahindra Lifespace Developers is the real estate and infrastructure development business of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group. PTI MJH MKJ