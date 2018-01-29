Mahindra Logistics Q3 PAT rises 35% to Rs 15.46 cr

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Mahindra Logistics Ltd (MLL), part of diversified Mahindra Group, today reported a 35 per cent rise in its profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 15.46 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

The firm had reported a profit after tax of Rs 11.45 crore in the year ago period.

Total income of the company during October-December 2017 grew to Rs 836.50 crore from Rs 717.12 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a BSE filing.

Its revenues during the said period were at Rs 812 crore as against Rs 699.62 during the same quarter a year ago.

MLL is an integrated third-party logistics (3PL) service provider, specialising in supply chain management and people transport solutions.

The company serves over 300 corporate customers across various industries like automobile, engineering, consumer goods and E-commerce. PTI ABI MKJ