Mahindra Marazzo bookings cross 10,000 mark

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Utility vehicles major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Friday said it has received over 10,000 bookings for its multi-purpose vehicle Marazzo in just over a month of its launch. The company had launched the model on September 3 with price starting at Rs 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). "We are delighted with the number of bookings received for Marazzo within just 1 month. This reaffirms the immense popularity Marazzo has garnered in such short time," M&M Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive sector, Veejay Nakra said in a statement. The Marazzo has been co-designed by Mahindra Design Studio and the Italian design house, Pininfarina. It has been engineered in collaboration with Mahindra North American Technical Centre and the Mahindra Research Valley, Chennai. PTI MSS SHWSHW