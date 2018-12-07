Mahindra Marazzo gets 4-star adult safety rating from Global NCAP

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Utility vehicles major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Friday said its recently launched multi-purpose vehicle Marazzo has received four-star rating by Global NCAP for adult occupation protection. The Marazzo, which comes with standard double airbags, ABS, seatbelt reminders (SBR) for driver and ISOFIX anchorages, achieved the four-star rating form Global NCAP, an internationally renowned safety accreditation body. As per the crash test results, the model offered good protection for both adult head and neck, marginal protection for the driver chest and adequate protection for passenger chest, M&M said in a statement. The area of the knees showed good protection as well, it added. Commenting on the development, M&M President Automotive sector Rajan Wadhera said the company has designed Marazzo with many new safety features to ensure a safe ride for customers. "With safety being at the forefront for all our vehicles, I am sure that this recognition will spur us to achieve higher safety parameters for our entire range of vehicles," he added. PTI MSS SHWSHW