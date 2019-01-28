Mahindra partners with Greaves Cotton for BS-VI engines

New Delhi, Jan 28 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Monday said it has partnered with engineering firm Greaves Cotton to source BS-VI emission norms compliant powertrain solutions. As a part of the partnership, Greaves Cotton will provide affordable BS-VI powertrain solutions to Mahindra, which will be used in Mahindra three wheelers, M&M said in a statement. "We have made significant progress in developing production ready fuel agnostic powertrain solutions for the last mile mobility solutions and services," Greaves Cotton Ltd President Engines Business, Debashis Mitra said. M&M Powerol & Spares Business President CPO Hemant Sikka said Mahindra is always keen to partner with suppliers who have complete alignment with its strategy. "Working closely with Greaves Cotton, Mahindra aims to meet this demand and provide excellent products and services to its customers," he added. PTI MSS DRR