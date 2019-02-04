Mahindra recalls Imperio pick up truck to fix faulty rear axles

New Delhi, Feb 4 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) is recalling nearly 300 units of its pick up truck Imperio to fix faulty rear axles, according to industry sources. Mahindra & Mahindra in a regulatory filing on Monday said that it will proactively inspect rear axles on its Imperio vehicles manufactured between April and June 2018. The inspection and subsequent rectification will be carried out free of cost for Imperio customers, who will be individually contacted by the company, it added."To ensure a hassle free experience for its customers, the company is proactively carrying out this activity," M&M said. The company did not give the exact number of the recalled units but industry sources confirmed it to be less than 300 units. The action is also in compliance with SIAM's voluntary code on vehicle recall and customers can also visit the company's website and check if their vehicles are part of the service action, it added. PTI MSS MRMR