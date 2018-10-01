Mahindra tractor sales dip 18 pc at 37,581 units in Sep

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Monday reported 18 per cent decline in tractor sales at 37,581 units in September as against 45,788 units in the same month last year.In the domestic market, tractor sales stood at 35,953 units as compared to 44,220 units in the same month a year ago, down 19 per cent, the company said in a statement.Exports were however up 4 per cent at 1,628 units as against 1,568 units in the corresponding month last year, it added. PTI MSS ANUANU