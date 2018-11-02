Mahindra tractor sales up 17% at 47,376 units in Oct

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) Friday reported 17 per cent rise in tractor sales at 47,376 units in October as against 40,562 units in the same month last year. In the domestic market, tractor sales stood at 46,312 units as compared to 39,516 units in October 2017, a growth of 17 per cent, the company said in a statement.Exports were up 2 per cent at 1,064 units as against 1,046 units in the year-ago period, it added. M&M President- Farm Equipment sector Rajesh Jejurikar said demand gained momentum with the onset of the festival season. "All our plants operated at full capacity, to help us meet the festive demand," he added. PTI MSS SHW ANUANU