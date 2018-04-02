Mahindra tractor sales up 46.23 % pc in March at 28,277 units

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Home-grown auto major Mahindra and Mahindra today reported 46.23 per cent jump in total tractor sales at 28,277 units in March.

The company had sold 19,337 units in March 2017, Mahindra and Mahindra said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 26,958 units as against 17,973 units in the year-ago month, up 50 per cent, it added.

Export during the month stood at 1,319 units as against 1,364 units in the year-ago month, down 3.29 per cent, it said.

For the fiscal ended March 31, M&M said its total sales were at 3,17,383 units as against 2,62,992 units in the previous year, a growth of 20.68 per cent.

Commenting on the sales performance, M&M President - Farm Equipment Sector, Rajesh Jejurikar said, "We have seen a good momentum in Q4 and hope to see it continue next year too." PTI RKL ANS ANS