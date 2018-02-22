scorecardresearch
Mahindra World City Chennai launches cycle-sharing service

Chennai, Feb 22(PTI) Mahindra World City has introduced cycle-sharing facility at its Singaperumalkoil campus near here. MWC, Chennai has partnered with Bengaluru-based car and cycle service provider Zoomcar to offer the technology-based service. As part of the initiative, 200 GPS-tracked PEDL bicycles have been deployed for trial run at Mahindra World City in Singaperumalkoil near here, a company statement said. "Nearly 40,000 persons employed in the citys business zone visit MWC Chennai every day. The introduction of app-enabled dockless bicycle sharing services will facilitate last-mile connectivity within MWC Chennai, while ensuring optimal air quality via reduced emissions," MWC, Chennai, Business Head (Residential), Vijayan Janardhanan said. On the tie-up with MWC, Zoomcar, CEO and Co-Founder, Greg Moran said, "We plan to build the cycling community in MWC Chennai through multiple events and partnerships with local businesses across the city." The cycles incorporate custom-designed lightweight alloy frames, drum brakes, anti-slip chains, airless solid tyres, height adjustable seats and multipurpose baskets. Mahindra World City, Chennai spread across 1,500 acre land is promoted by public-private partnership between Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd and Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation. PTI VIJ ROH

