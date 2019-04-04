Mailman expands Asia footprint with Singapore office

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Global sports digital marketing agency Mailman Thursday said it has expanded its footprint in Asia with the launch of Singapore office and senior management hiring in eight countries. Mailman has officially launched across Southeast Asia with a Singapore office, hiring of Goal.com's former head of Asia Bima Said, and dedicated country managers in markets such as India, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia, as well as offering services to clients in Japan, South Korea and the Middle East, the company said. "It is the right time for Mailman to be expanding in Asia. The continent is regarded as a key market for sports IPs looking for growth. Improvements in technology and infrastructure give fans closer and faster access to their favourite leagues, teams and players," Mailman's regional VP, Bima Said, said. Established in 1999, Mailman has offices in China, the UK, the US and Singapore. PTI RSN RVKRVK