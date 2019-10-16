main accused in Najafgarh robbery case held

New Delhi, Oct 16 (PTI) Police have arrested the main accused of a robbery at the residence of a jeweller in Najafgarh last month, a statement stated on Wednesday.The arrested has been identified as Sachin Jangra (28), a resident of Najafgarh.The robbery took place on September 29 in a house of jeweller. All five accused had taken away Rs 10 lakh and jewellery on gun-point.Police have already arrested two accused in connection with the robbery.A secret information was received that Sachin Jangra will be coming near Khaira Mod in Najafgarh."After collection of information, the facts were discussed with senior officers and trap was laid near Khaira mod. Accused Sachin Jangra was arrested with his pistol and robbed jewellery (4.10 kg silver)," the statement stated.During interrogation, Sachin Jangra disclosed that he was in debt and required money and the victim was having his Jewellery shop in the same locality and he was having a good earning. He planned to loot Vikas Jain and for that, he required 4-5 people."After commission of offence, accused persons divided the looted amount. He kept 4.10 kg of silver jewellery with him,which has been recovered from his possession. The accused has further disclosed that out of looted amount, Rs 2.5 lakh was spent in repayment of loan procured in lieu of mortgage of his car," it also stated.Police said that case is under investigation and efforts are being made to recover the remaining looted jewellery and arrest the remaining accused. PTI BUN BUN ABHABH