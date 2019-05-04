Main accused of killing minor boy in Ghaziabad held

Ghaziabad, May 4 (PTI) The main accused of kidnapping and killing a minor boy here was nabbed after a gunfight with the police at HapurModinagar road, a day after his four accomplices were arrested, officials said Saturday. Aditya Bansal, a student of Class 6, was kidnapped by two bike-borne men on the evening of April 27 and his body was recovered the next morning from a jungle under the Niwari police station area, Superintendent of Police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said.During its routine checking late Friday night, the police had signalled a bike to stop, but the rider took a U-turn and sped away, Jadaun said. The bike-borne men then entered inside a sugarcane field and fired upon the police team. During exchange of fire, a goon and constable Irfaan sustained bullet injuries. They both were immediately rushed to hospital. The injured youth has been identified as Dinesh alias Ajay, who was riding the bike. He confessed to killing the boy, the SP said.Police have recovered two country made pistols, three live and two used cartridges from his possession, Jadaun said.Four people, including a woman, were arrested Friday in this connection. PTI CORR DPB