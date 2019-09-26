Mainpuri student suicide: District admn requests UP govt to recommend CBI probe

Mainpuri (UP), Sep 26 (PTI) The district administration here has written to the Uttar Pradesh government requesting it to recommend a CBI inquiry into the alleged suicide of a 17-year-old Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) student, a senior official said.On September 16, the body of Anushka Pandey, a Class 11 student of JNV, Bhongaon, was found hanging from the ceiling of her hostel room.A suicide note was recovered from the room in which she had stated that she was taking the extreme step as her roommates publicly humiliated and taunted her over the theft of some snacks, police had said.Pandey's father had lodged an FIR against the school principal, Sushma Sagar, hostel warden, and two students alleging that his daughter was murdered, they had said.The Mainpuri district administration requested the state government to recommend a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the matter after the student's family staged a sit-in at Nagar Palika Parishad on Wednesday to press for the demand.A letter in this regard was sent to the state government on Wednesday, Mainpuri District Magistrate Pramod Kumar Upadhyay said.The district administration and police, however, maintain that it is a suicide case. PTI CORR SAB DIVDIV