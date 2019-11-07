Maintain and set up more baby feeding rooms in public places: HC to municipal bodies

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has asked the municipal authorities in the city to maintain over 100 infant feeding rooms set up by them and to increase their numbers as early as possible. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also asked the Delhi government to finalise its draft policy with regard to setting up of baby care rooms -- to feed them and change diapers -- in public places. The court said since the draft policy was ready and feeding rooms have been set up in the national capital, with more on the way, there was no further need to monitor the issue which was raised in a PIL. With the observation and direction, the bench disposed of the petition filed on behalf of a mother and her newborn seeking breastfeeding facilities in public places. The Delhi government had told the court that its draft policy termed -- 'setting up of feeding room for the purpose of baby care room or nursing station or changing soggy diapers or feeding of infant in public places' - has been placed in public domain to invite suggestions. The Delhi government had also said that the draft policy was circulated to all landowning departments and other public-dealing departments for inviting comments.The PIL had sought breastfeeding facilities in public places away from "censuring and dishonourable looks". The plea, filed through advocate Animesh Rastogi, had contended that not providing such facilities amounts to "hampering" women's right to privacy. PTI HMP SKV RCJRCJ