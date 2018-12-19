Maintain status of SJVN as joint venture, HP CM urges PM

Shimla, Dec 19 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to let the Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) remain a joint venture in the "best interest" of the hill-state, an official statement said.Thakur called on Modi at New Delhi and formally invited him to attend the state-level rally being held in Dharamshala on December 27 on the completion of one year of his government, it added. Modi agreed to attend the event, the statement said further. The SJVN is a joint venture between the Centre and the Himachal Pradesh government, with a joint holding of 90.63 per cent. State-run NTPC is likely to acquire the Central government's stake in SJVN but the Himachal Pradesh government has expressed concerns. PTI DJI RHL