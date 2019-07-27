Maintaining tradition with modern outlook important: Tarun Tahiliani

By Radhika Sharma New Delhi, Jul 27 (PTI) Veteran designer Tarun Tahiliani says it is imperative for new-age couples that traditional and contemporary approach go hand-in-hand, even when it comes to their fashion choices.The couturier, whose collection 'Bloom' will draw curtains at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019 on Sunday, said men and women who reach out to him have always had a clear expectation: of the finest quality, intricate technique and something that flatters their personal style and body type."That ask hasn't changed over time. What has changed now though is a newer age bride and grooms want to adorn exquisite garments, however without compromising on functionality. They want to be able to enjoy their own wedding functions and move around at ease without feeling weighed down. They want to maintain tradition but with a modern outlook," Tahiliani told PTI in an interview.The couturier said evolution through time not only shows how far India has come as an industry but also as a country."Be true to your roots, revive techniques and fabrics that celebrate our culture but also focus on how couture can be made lightweight, easy, breathable and modern given the changing times and how each individual wants to have mobility and truly enjoy wearing the most exquisite garments."The embroidery in the collection ranges from India to France and Tahiliani said each style serves its own purpose and appeals to individual tastes and preferences."Kasheeda - fine-resham work helps us make the garments feather light floral motifs combine with French knots, tulle, jaali burned in the fabric, lace, and ombre beading bring a glamorous exquisiteness and drama to each piece."The menswear is more classic tone-on-tone work and signature Tarun Tahiliani accents because the entire focus is in getting the fit right, since thats where true luxury lies, he added.This time at the ICW, there will be no muse headlining the show.The star of the show are the garments, he believes.The couturier, who entered his 25th year as a fashion designer, said the journey has been incredible." The love and support we have received through the years has been a humbling experience. When we started, we worked mostly on textiles, and we did aari, mirror work, aabla and mukaish, and in the late 2000s it exploded into a madness of weight. Soon we realised that there was a problem to be solved - to make lightweight exquisite couture for brides so they can actually move around at ease," he said."We have also consistently invested in R&D over the years on the underlying-structure for garments, and on developing different types of crinolines to ensure we can achieve this goal of being a couturier who understands their clients needs while ensure they are a vision in their outfits. The next 25 years I can only hope are as rewarding as the past years gone by," he added.The ICW closes Sunday. PTI RDS SHDSHD