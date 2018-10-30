Maitreyi Foundation Felicitates "Women with a Difference"

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Ms. Seema Kapoor Writer & Director of Award winning film Haat The Weekly Bazaar screens the Film for Mr. Boney Kapoor, the Starcast& the Dignitaries in Mumbai Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Maitreyi Foundation founded by Ms. Kamal Shabnam Kapoor is being revived by her children Director Producer Seema Kapoor. The Foundation has worked for the betterment of several women and children and motivated women in society to go ahead and achieve their goals. Taking this noble initiative further, Ms. Seema Kapoor held a screening of her Award Winning film for the all women station Matunga Railway Station and MLA (Versova) and Social Activist Dr. Bharti Lavekar. Ms. Seema Kapoors Film Haat - The Weekly Bazaar has been to several Film Festivals in India and abroad including Tongues on Fire London Film Festival, Hidden Gems Festival, Canada, MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Jagran International Film Festival, Jaipur International Film Festival amongst others and garnered immense acclaim. The Film has been written and directed Ms.Seema Kapoor who held this special screening for the Star Cast of the Movie including Ms. Divya Dutta, Ms.Aroushika Dey, Ms. Meenal Kapoor. Apart from the Cast & Crew, eight women from Matunga Railway Station which is an all-Womans Station, Ms. Jhanvi Kapoor, Mr. Boney Kapoor, and Renowned Singer Jaspinder Narula watched the Movie and applauded the Writer Director for thoughtful insight into the life of Rajasthani Women, based on a story of custom called NathaPratha. The movie is all about how a helpless woman shows courage and takes a stand for her own dignity. In this period of time where everyone is encouraging woman empowerment, movies like Haat - The Weekly Bazaar inspire women`s to take stand for their self and for their respect, In this New Era of time still there are some corners of India were woman are not able to take stand for their self, this movie will inspire them to stand against all the odds. Ms. Seema Kapoor seemed very happy and content on the occasion as it was a moment of double celebration for her. I have been long wanting to revive my mothers foundation and today I have started working in this direction by felicitating the Railway Women and Dr.Lavekar. As a Filmmaker we make movies, but these are the people who in actuality live the movies by their strong grit and determination and fighting the odds on every single day. Ms. Jhanvi Kapoor too echoed the sentiments and said, I am so honoured to be able to meet all these hardworking women and being able to honour them today. Seemajis film is such a motivation for all us women and to show that there is so much more that needs to be done for the women in the society and by the women of our society. Cast of Film: Divya Dutta, Archana Puran Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Yashpal sharma,Aroushika dey, Ravi Kanvilkar, Meenal Kapoor and other artist. About Maitreyi FoundationMaitreyi Foundation was established by Seema Kapoor`s beloved, late mother, Smt. Kamal Shabnam Kapoor in the year 2000 post her retirement. She was a respectable Government teacher and reputed poetess. She was a fierce woman. She fought for social cause stood for justice, women empowerment, and charity and providing education to the underprivileged. About The Director: Seema KapoorShe had been involved with her father Shri Madanlal Kapoor in his Parsi Theatre since childhood. She has also been connected with puppet theatre in Delhi as puppeteer for 6 years from 1982-1988. Ms. Kapoor worked as a puppeteer at the Shri Ram Centre for Art & Culture, New Delhi and toured to perform and represent INDIA in reputed puppet festivals held in countries like U.S.S.R, Germany, Japan, Bulgaria, Canada etc. Since 1988 onwards she is actively involved in Writing and Directing TV Serials. Image 1 :Writer and Director Ms. Seema Kapoor Felicitated Matunga Railway Station Woman WorkerImage 2 :Actress Janhvi Kapoor, Writer and Director Ms. Seema Kapoor PWRPWR