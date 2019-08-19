Maj Gen Sehrawat takes over as GoC of 71 Sub Area in Udhampur

Jammu, Aug 19 (PTI) Major General Paramvir Singh Sehrawat, who was part of the elite 'Special Action Group' of the National Security Guard (NSG), on Monday assumed the command of 71 Sub Area at Udhampur-based northern command, a Defence spokesman said.The 71 Sub Area is responsible for providing logistic support to formations in Northern Command as also for security of the Udhampur Military Station, the spokesman said. The Sub Area has also been contributing actively towards ex-serviceman welfare and aid to civil authority in Udhampur district, the northern command defence spokesman said. Major General Sehrawat, has served in varied terrain and has vast experience spanning over 32 years, he added. The General Officer has commanded a Rashtriya Rifles Battalion in counter-insurgency operations and an infantry brigade in Western Sector. He has also been a part of the elite 'Special Action Group' of the NSG which deals with counter-hijacking operation. The officer has been conferred with gallantry awards thrice during his service. PTI AB CK