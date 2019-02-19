Major bureaucratic reshuffle in Jammu and Kashmir

Jammu, Feb 19 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration Tuesday ordered transfers and postings of 10 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 24 Kashmir Administrative Service (KAS) officers, replacing 11 Deputy Commissioners across the state. Director (Information) was among others who were transferred with immediate effect, an order issued by the General Administration department said. Shahid Iqbal Choudhary (IAS), Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar, replacing Abid Rashid Shah (IAS), who was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama. The Deputy Commissioners of Ganderbal, Kupwara, Baramulla and Anantnag in Kashmir valley and Udhampur, Kathua, Doda and Reasi in Jammu region and Kargil in Ladakh were also replaced. Kumar Rajeev Ranjan (IAS), Director, Area planning and ex-officio special secretary to the government, Planning, Development and Monitoring department, was transferred and posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Metropolitan Regulatory Authority, Jammu. He would also hold the charge of Managing Director-cum-chief executive officer, Mass Rapid Transit Corporation, Jammu and Managing Director-cum-Chief Executive Officer, Srinagar metro rail transport corporation, the order said. Kargil Deputy commissioner Vikas Kundal (IAS) was transferred and posted as Additional Chief Executive Officer, Metropolitan Regulatory Authority, Srinagar. Ravinder Kumar (IAS), Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, is transferred and posted as managing director, J&K Information Technology (IT) infrastructure company. He would also hold the charge of managing director, J&K SIDCO. Piyush Singla (IAS), Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner Kathua, replacing Rohit Khajuria (KAS) who is transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur. Anshul Garg (IAS), deputy commissioner Doda, is transferred and posted as deputy commissioner Kupwara, while Doifode Sagar Danttatray (IAS), deputy commissioner Reasi, was transferred and posted as deputy commissioner Doda, the order said. Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary (IAS), sub divisional Magistrate, Uri, upon his promotion to the senior time scale of IAS, was transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, Kargil. Similary, Sachin Kumar Vaishy (IAS), sub-divisional magistrate, Khaltsi, was transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Leh, relieving Moses Kunzang (KAS) of the additional charge of the post. Among the KAS officers transferred or posted are Gulzar Ahmad Dar, Tariq Ahmad Zargar, Hashmat Ali Khan, Shahbaz Mirza, Amit Sharma, Nasir Ahmad Naqash, Ghulam Nabi Itoo, Ghulam Mohammad Dar, Khalid Jahangir, Mohammad Younis Malik, Bilal Ahmad Bhat Shabnam Kamili, Veer Ji Hangloo, Reyaz Ahmad Wani. PTI TAS CK